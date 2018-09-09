North County High School Football Wrap for 9-8-18

The Mission Hills Grizzlies registered their first win after 2 losses on Quinton Hadnot 25 yard run Danny McMahon 36 yard pass to James Smith James Armentrout 1 yard gain as they defeated the Lancers of Carlsbad by a 24-21. For the Carlsbad Lancers, Luke Armstrong scored on a 1 yard run along with Keoni Quintana’s 2 touchdown passes of 3 to Jacob Turner and 29 yards to Nick Vella

Max Bingham’s 11 carries for 154 yards scored 3 touchdown runs of 1, 20 and 47 yards along with teammate Shad Bruce’s 1 yard touchdown run paced the Falcons of Torrey Pines at 3-0 to a 35=0 win over San Pasqual.

Last week wasn’t at all kind to Fallbrook, but their most recent contest may have softened the blow. They were gifted an easy win on Friday as Castle Park wound up forfeiting 0-2.

The win got Fallbrook back to even at 2-2. The loss dropped Castle Park’s record to 1-3.

Fallbrook will be staying on the road next week, facing off against Escondido. As for Castle Park, they will face off against Hoover. Castle Park come in off of 3 low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.