North County High School Football Recaps for 8-24-18

David A. Willauer– The Vista Panthers varsity football team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against La Costa Canyon Mavericks by a score of 27-7
The Cougars of Escondido High School suffered their first loss of the game as they were defeated by the Marauders of Mira Mesa by a 42-7 score. Matt Malone scored the only touchdown for the Cougars on a 7 yard run.
The Fallbrook Warriors even their record at 1-1 on Jake McBroom’s 1 yard run and a 5 yarder to Trey Bellamy, Dru Calloway contributed on a 4 yard touchdown.Miguel Diego Rojas 39 yard field goal and Jalen Webb’s 3 yard touchdown paced the Fallbrook Warriors to a 30-12 win over the Red Devils of Sweetwater.