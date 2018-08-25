Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  North County High School Football Recaps for 8-24-18

North County High School Football Recaps for 8-24-18

By   /  August 25, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

David A. Willauer– The Vista Panthers  varsity football team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against La Costa Canyon Mavericks by a score of 27-7

The Cougars of Escondido High School suffered their first loss of the game as they were defeated by the Marauders of Mira Mesa by a 42-7 score.  Matt Malone scored the only touchdown for the Cougars on a 7 yard run.

The Knights of San Marcos came back from a 21-0 deficit on 2 touchdown runs of 36 and 20 yards by Zack Frost, Miles Hasting 12 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Baner along with 2 Aaron Norita’s touchdown runs of 4, and with the game winner of 7 yards, defeated the Grossmont Foothillers by a 32-21 score.

The Fallbrook Warriors even their record at 1-1 on Jake McBroom’s 1 yard run and  a 5 yarder to Trey Bellamy, Dru Calloway contributed on a 4 yard touchdown.Miguel Diego Rojas 39 yard field goal and Jalen Webb’s 3 yard touchdown paced the Fallbrook Warriors to a 30-12 win over the Red Devils of Sweetwater.

The Oceanside Pirates opened their home season on Kyrin Beacham’s 2 touchdown passes of 40 and 76 yards to Kavika Tua and 1 to Dylan York and scored on a 15 yarder, along with 2 kickoff returns for touchdowns by Dylan York of 89 yard kickoff return and Kavika Tua of 98 yards as they defeated the Westview Wolverines by a 42-29 score.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on August 25, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 25, 2018 @ 8:17 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County MLB Highlights for 8-23-18

Read More →