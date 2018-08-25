North County High School Football Recaps for 8-24-18

David A. Willauer– The Vista Panthers varsity football team lost Friday’s home non-conference game against La Costa Canyon Mavericks by a score of 27-7

The Cougars of Escondido High School suffered their first loss of the game as they were defeated by the Marauders of Mira Mesa by a 42-7 score. Matt Malone scored the only touchdown for the Cougars on a 7 yard run.

The Knights of San Marcos came back from a 21-0 deficit on 2 touchdown runs of 36 and 20 yards by Zack Frost, Miles Hasting 12 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen Baner along with 2 Aaron Norita’s touchdown runs of 4, and with the game winner of 7 yards, defeated the Grossmont Foothillers by a 32-21 score.

The Fallbrook Warriors even their record at 1-1 on Jake McBroom’s 1 yard run and a 5 yarder to Trey Bellamy, Dru Calloway contributed on a 4 yard touchdown.Miguel Diego Rojas 39 yard field goal and Jalen Webb’s 3 yard touchdown paced the Fallbrook Warriors to a 30-12 win over the Red Devils of Sweetwater.

The Oceanside Pirates opened their home season on Kyrin Beacham’s 2 touchdown passes of 40 and 76 yards to Kavika Tua and 1 to Dylan York and scored on a 15 yarder, along with 2 kickoff returns for touchdowns by Dylan York of 89 yard kickoff return and Kavika Tua of 98 yards as they defeated the Westview Wolverines by a 42-29 score.