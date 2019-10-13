North County High School Football Recap

David Willauer — Vista 22 vs Del Norte 20 -Vista performers Desmond Taua 5 yard touchdown run, Eddie Nelson touchdown pass for touchdown. David Flores 22 and 33 yard touchdowns.

San Pasqual 42 vs Rancho Buena 0 Vista’s Mark Santar 1 touchdown of 25 yards, Johnny Vega 2 yard td run, Luke Wilson 20 yard run.

Orange Glen 40 vs Classical Academy 23 -Orange Glen improves to 3-4 on the season Ethan Villalobos- 5/7 60 yds 2 TD, 1 Rush 17 yds; Dennis Andrew- 7/10 94 yds Int, 1 Rush 9 yds; Cael Patterson- 28 Carries 255 yds, 4 TDs, 1 Rec 11 yds TD; DJ Harris- 7 Rec 124 yds TD, 1 Rush 25 yds.

St. Joseph Academy San Marcos 54 vs Calvin Christian 8. Collin Matthews rushed for 80 yards and ran for a 60 yard touchdown for Calvin Christian.