North County High School College & NFL Updates

David Willauer — Former Oceanside High Pirates alum Isaia Pao Pao registered 6 tackles for Riverside City College as they defeated Fullerton JC 16-7.

Former El Camino Wildcats alum Chris Brown carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and scored on a 14 yard touchdown run paced the Cal Bears to a 23-17 win over North Texas State.

Former San Marcos Knights alum Kyle Phillips 2 receptions for 20 yards scored on a 13 yard touchdown for UCLA as they were defeated by Oklahoma 48-14.

Former Carlsbad Lancers alum Troy Cassidy registered 7 tackles for San Diego State as they defeated New Mexico State 31-10.

Former Oceanside High alum Justice Te’i registered 2 tackles for the Aggies of Utah as they defeated Stonybrook of NY 62-7.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Kenny Stills 2 receptions for 38 yards for the Houston Texans as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-12.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Fred Warner registered 7 tackles for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17.

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt made an appearance in relief for the Cleveland Indians as he pitched 1.2 innings 1 walk and 2 strikeouts as they defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-5.