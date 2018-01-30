North County High School Boys Basketball

San Marcos Rides 11 game Winning Streak

David A. Willauer-Tuesday, January 31, 2018-The San Marcos Knights boys basketball at squad 19-2 behind the 20 point performance of 6’8″ Cody Mathis along with 17 by Kody Closet as they defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 57-46 score.

The Pirates were led by Dru Morgan with 14 and Phillip Johnson with 13.

The 12-9 Mission Hills Grizzlies behind Oregon State bound Warren Washington’s 29 points 13 by Chris Olave and 12 by Robert Ligayon as they defeated the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista by a 72-59 score.

The Longhorns at 15-8 were led by Jack Bailey with 29, Patrick Mclachlan with 13 and Noah Fields with 11.

27 points by Ryan Filoteo, 15 by Damien Miller, 14 by Roell Lamug, 12 by Caden Palmer and 11 by Angel Nieves paced the 15-7 Patriots of Orange Glen High School to a 101-43 win over Escondido Charter.