North County High School Boys Basketball Wrap

January 20, 2018

Dave Willauer – Contributing Writer ..13 points by Ryan Hagood paced the Knights of San Marcos at 16-2 to a 63-46 win over the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns. Jack Bailey led the Longhorns at 15-5 with 10 points as they had their 7 game winning streak snapped.

Maranatha Christian School defeated Guajome Park Academy by a 71-68 score.  The Frogs were led by Michael Simmons with 23 Ty Ballard with 17 and Cristian Garrett with 16.
At Oceanside High School the Vista Panthers at 15-5 behind Jordan Hilstock’s 21 points Dartmouth College bound Taurus Samuels with 16 and 12 by Makiah Morris as they ride a 5 game win streak as they defeated the Pirates of Oceanside by a 72-41 score. Jacob Camargo led with 18 and 12 by Dru Morgan
