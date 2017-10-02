North County Heart and Stroke Walk A Success

Oceanside CA— The American Heart Association’s first annual North County Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, September 30 at the Oceanside Pier. The 3.1-mile route(5K) along The Strand, estimated 2,000 participants walked or ran. Many teams of employees from local companies, health organizations including Tri-City Medical Center, Scripps Health and Palomar Health, along with community teams and individuals. Registration was free that included free health screenings and live entertainment. 96.5 FM’s (KyXy).

Tri-City Medical Center sponsored a training program that prepares 13 individuals for the Carlsbad Marathon and Half Marathon. Heart disease and stroke survivors received special survivor capes to distinguish them from the rest of the pack. For survivors and others that might have medical restrictions, there was a special one mile course.

The turnout was great it’s what we do in North County. Residents come out to events like this. A spokesperson for the North County event said approximately 400 people participated, a few years ago, in the inaugural San Diego walk

Organizers goal for the Saturday event was to create an environment where participants learn what they can do to improve their heart and brain health, as well as think about the benefits a healthy lifestyle provides. The American Heart Association says walking is the simplest positive change individuals can make to effectively improve their heart health because it’s free, easy and has the lowest dropout rate of any exercise.

The benefits of walking and moderate physical activity for as little as 30 minutes each day can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke – the number one and number five killers of Americans, respectively.