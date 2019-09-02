North County Football News

David Willauer __ Former El Camino Wildcats alum Chris Brown carried the ball 36 times for 197 yards and scored on a 26 yard touchdown run paced the Cal Bears to a 27-13 win over the Aggies of UC Davis

Former Carlsbad Lancers alum Troy Cassidy recorded 7 tackles for San Diego State in their 6-0 win over the Wildcats of Weber State.

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Justis Tei recorded 8 tackles for Utah State as they were defeated by the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest 38-35.

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Azizi Hearn recorded 1 tackle for the Cowboys of Wyoming as they were defeated by Missouri 37-31.