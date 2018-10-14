North County Football Highlights

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-10-12-18- Former El Camino Wildcat alum Eric Wilson made 1 solo tackle in Riverside College’s win.

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Jordan Miller recorded 1 assisted tackle for Washington as they fell to Oregon 30-27.

Former El Camino Wildcat Chris Brown carried the ball 5 times for 21 yards for the California Bears as they fell to UCLA 37-7.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Terrell Burgess recorded 3 solo tackles and assisted on 2 tackles for a total of 5 for Utah Utes as they defeated the Wildcats of Arizona 42-10.