North County Football Highlights

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-10-12-18- Former El Camino Wildcat alum Eric Wilson made 1 solo tackle in Riverside College’s win.
Former Oceanside Pirate alum Jordan Miller recorded 1 assisted tackle for Washington as they fell to Oregon 30-27.
Former El Camino Wildcat Chris Brown carried the ball 5 times for 21 yards for the California Bears as they fell to UCLA 37-7.
Former San Marcos Knight alum Terrell Burgess recorded 3 solo tackles and assisted on 2 tackles for a total of 5 for Utah Utes as they defeated the Wildcats of Arizona 42-10.
The Caimens of Classical Academy behind QB James Duncan’s threw for 69 yards total along with 4 touchdown passes. Aiden Sutherlin had 47 yards receiving and 2 scores, Damien Castaneda had 97 yards receiving and 2 touchdown receptions, Diego Preciado carried the ball for 73 along with a touchdown run.
With the win the Caimens of Classical Academy improve to 5-3 and will take on The Bishops School next Friday, October 19, 2018 in LaJolla.