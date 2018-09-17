Loading...
North County Football Highlights NFL

By   /  September 17, 2018  /  No Comments

Former Vista High and University of Michigan alum Leon Hall registered 5 tackles total and finished 2nd in today’s game vs. the Denver Broncos as they defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-19.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Brigham Young Cougar first round draft pick Fred Warner finished 2nd for the San Francisco 49ers in tackles as he 8 tackles with 2 assists for a total of 10 for the Niners as they defeated the Detroit Lion 30-27.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Kenny Stills caught 2 passes for 17 yards for the Miami Dolphins as they defeated the New York Jets 20-12.
