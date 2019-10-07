Loading...
North County Football Highlights

October 7, 2019

David Willauer — Former San Marcos Knights alum Kyle Phillips 7 receptions for 71 yards scored 1 touchdown reception for 23 yards for UCLA as they were defeated by the Oregon State Beavers 48-31.

Former El Camino Wildcats alum Chris Brown 15 carries for 47 yards no touchdowns in receiving he had 4 receptions for 29 yards 1 touchdown for 22 yards for the Cal Bears as they were defeated by the Oregon Ducks 17-7.

Former Carlsbad Lancers alum Trey Cassidy recorded 4 tackles for the San Diego State Aztecs as they defeated Colorado State 24-10.

Former Oceanside Pirates alum Justin Tei registered 1 tackle for Utah State as they were defeated by LSU 42-6.

