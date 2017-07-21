North County Food Bank Golf Classic Monday

Fees/Admission: $400 per ticket; $1600 per Foursome; $100 Dinner only.

Join the Tri-City Hospital for the inaugural 2017 North County Food Bank Golf Classic om July 24th benefiting the hunger-relief programs of of the North County Food Bank.

The tournament will take place in the stunning Shadowridge Golf Course located in the rural foothills of North County. Sponsorships available. Monday July 24th, check in at 10:30 am with noon shotgun scramble. Dinner and Auction at 7 pm. For more info contact Kristen Williams 858-863-5198 Send an Email