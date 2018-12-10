North County Families To Receive Holiday Gifts Thanks To “Holiday Adopt-a-Family” Program

San Diego, CA (December 2018) – Interfaith Community Services is preparing to distribute gifts to over 600 individuals and families this holiday season due to the participation of 130 donors in the organization’s Holiday Adopt-a-Family program.

Interfaith Community Services will be hosting a Holiday Open House at its Betty and Melvin Cohn Center headquarters in Escondido as part of its Holiday Adopt-a-Family program. Open to the public, Interfaith will be collecting donations from participating donors, as well as celebrating the holiday season with food, music, and decorations.

“Year after year we have an incredible number of donors and volunteers who come to spread the joy and peace of the holiday season with those who otherwise might not experience it,” said Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services. “Being able to come together and see the smiles that this program delivers to our clients – not to mention some of the incredible holiday gifts they receive – is especially inspiring during this magical time of year.”

The Holiday Adopt-a-Family program is an annual Interfaith tradition where the most disadvantaged individuals and families we serve are nominated by staff to participate. The individuals and families are then anonymously matched with generous “adopters” who fulfill their wishes for the holiday season and provide them with unimaginable comfort and support. This year, Interfaith has 116 “adopters” who have very generously “adopted” over 600 individuals!

“It’s going to be so special to have a day where we can all come together and embody the true spirit of the holiday season,” said Anglea. “That Interfaith is able to provide a way to connect donors and volunteers in the community to those who may need a little extra help during the holidays, is really powerful.”

About Interfaith Community Services… As North County’s largest social services agency, Interfaith Community Services (Interfaith) has been “helping people help themselves” since 1979. The organization provides a wide range of programs designed to empower hungry, homeless, and low-income community members to begin a pathway towards self-sufficiency. Each year, Interfaith Community Services impacts over 17,000 community members by providing basic needs and nutrition support, social services, shelters and housing, employment development, youth programs, senior services, veterans programs and addiction recovery support.