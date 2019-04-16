North County Easter Egg Hunts

Carlsbad Community Church — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18 in the sanctuary; Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 19 in the sanctuary and Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. April 21 in the worship center at 3175 Harding St. Visit carlsbadcommunitychurch.org.

St. Michael’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church — Maundy Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 18; Good Friday at noon and 6 p.m. April 19; candlelight Easter vigil at 7:30 p.m. April 20 and Easter at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at 2775 Carlsbad Blvd. Visit stmichaelsbythesea.org.

Redeemer by the Sea Lutheran Church — Maundy Thursday at 6:30 p.m. April 18, and Good Friday at 6:30 p.m. April 19. Easter services at 8 a.m. for traditional worship, 9:30 a.m. for blended traditional and contemporary service and 11 a.m. for contemporary April 21 at 6600 Black Rail Road. Continental breakfast and child care. Visit redeemerbythesea.org; call (760) 431-8990.

The Fields Church — Easter Sunrise Service from 6:30 to 8 a.m. April 21 with a free breakfast at The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. The church also hosts a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 19 at its usual location, 2265 Camino Vida Roble. Visit thefieldschurch.org.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Easter service at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon April 21 at 1975 Chestnut Ave. An Easter Messiah Concert featuring more than 100 choir participants and orchestra conducted by Elan McMahan is at 7:30 p.m. April 19 and April 20 at 1975 Chestnut Ave.; Free; open to all community members ages 8 and older. Call (760) 729-0910.

DEL MAR

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday at noon, 1 p.m. Stations of the Cross, and 7 p.m. April 19; Easter vigil at 7:23 p.m. (sunset) April 20 and Easter at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 334 14th St. Visit stpetersdelmar.net; call (858) 755-1616.

ENCINITAS

Bethlehem Lutheran Church — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., April 18; Good Friday at 7 p.m., April 19; Easter vigil at 7 p.m. April 20 and Easter at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at 925 Balour Drive. Visit blcenc.org; call (760) 753-1026.

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living — Easter sunrise service from 6 to 7 a.m., followed by breakfast; 9 to 10 a.m. service, followed by Easter egg hunt; 11 a.m. to noon service, followed by Easter egg hunt April 21 at 1613 Lake Drive. Visit seasidecenter.org.

Seacoast Community Church — Good Friday at 7 p.m.; Easter at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 21 at 1050 Regal Road. Visit seacoast-church.org; call (760) 753-3003.

San Dieguito United Methodist Church — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 19; Easter vigil at 7 p.m. April 20 and Easter at 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 21 at 170 Calle Magdalene. Visit encinitaschurch.com; call (760) 753-6582.

ESCONDIDO

Emmanuel Faith Community Church — Good Friday at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. April 19; Easter at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 20 and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 21 at 639 E. 17th Ave. Easter services in Spanish at 9:30 a.m. and English and Spanish 11 a.m. April 21. Visit efcc.org; call (760) 745-2541.

Community Lutheran Church — Maundy Thursday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 19; and Easter at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. April 21 at the church’s Escondido campus, 3575 E. Valley Parkway. Visit clcfamily.org.

NORTH COUNTY

North Coast Church — Good Friday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Vista campus, 2405 N. Santa Fe Ave.; 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad campus, 2310 Camino Roble; 6:30 p.m. at the San Marcos/Escondido campus, 1451 Montiel Road, Escondido; 7 p.m. at the Ramona campus, Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane; and 7 p.m. at the Fallbrook campus, 1375 S. Mission Road. Saturday Easter services at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 20 at the Vista campus; 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad campus; 4 and 6 p.m. at the San Marcos/Escondido campus; 4 and 6 p.m. at the Fallbrook Campus; and 6 p.m. at the Ramona campus. Sunday Easter services at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 21 at the Vista campus; 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Carlsbad campus; 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the San Marcos/Escondido campus; 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Ramona High School; 6:30 a.m. at Monserate Winery on Gird Road, formerly the old Fallbrook Golf Course in Fallbrook; 9 and 11 a.m. at 1375 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook; and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Rancho Bernardo High School, 13010 Paseo Lucido. See schedule at northcoastchurch.com/easter-and-good-friday-services. Call (760) 724-6700.

OCEANSIDE

New Venture Christian fellowship — Easter celebration at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at 4000 Mystra Way. Former San Diego Charger Drew Bees will join Pastor and Chaplain Shawn Mitchell along with other inspirational guests. Easter “Afterparty” includes free continental breakfast buffet, Kid’s World & Teen Scene. Visit newventure.org.

Grace North County — Easter at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 21 with a special message from Pastor Matthew Schlesinger at 1602 S. El Camino Real. Children will have a “Toy Story” themed time with prizes, games and worship. Visit gracesd.tv; call (760) 433-9922.

King of Kings Lutheran Church — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 19 and Easter Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 with Easter brunch at 9 a.m. and Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at 2993 MacDonald St. Visit kingofkingslc.org.

At the Cross Church — Good Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. April 21 at 2112 S El Camino Real. Gospel message for everyone. Visit at-the-cross.org.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church — Holy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday liturgy at 3 p.m. and Living Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m. April 19; Easter vigil at 8 p.m. April 20; and Easter at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Vietnamese) April 21 at 1450 S. Melrose Drive. Visit stmoside.org; call (760) 758-4100, ext. 100.

Lighthouse Christian Church — Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 19 and Easter worship services at 7 a.m. (outdoors), 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at the church, 4700 Mesa Drive. Kids Easter Celebration with Easter lesson, games, crafts and snacks at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Visit lightcc.org; call (760) 726-0590.

Mission San Luis Rey — Multicultural Mass of the Lord’s Supper with the washing of the feet at 7 p.m. April 18 in the Serra Center. Good Friday Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Holy Communion (bilingual) at 3 p.m. April 19 in Serra Center; 5:30 p.m. (Via Crucis in Spanish) Mission Grounds and the Serra Garden and 7:30 p.m. (Multicultural Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Holy Communion in the Serra Center. Easter Vigil and Eucharist at 8 p.m. April 20. Easter services at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 21. The Mission San Luis Rey Parish is at 4070 Mission Ave. and the old mission is at 4050 Mission Ave. Visit sanluisreyparish.org and sanluisrey.org.

SAN MARCOS

The Lake Church — Easter services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at Lake San Marcos Conference Center, 1105 La Bonita Drive. Visit lakechurch.org.

VISTA

United Methodist Church of Vista — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18 and Easter services at 6:30 a.m; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 490 S. Melrose Drive. Visit umcvista.org; call (760) 726-0442.

Faith Lutheran Church — Maundy Thursday worship service of Holy Communion at noon and 7 p.m. April 18; Good Friday services at noon 7 p.m. April 19; Easter vigil at 6 p.m. April 20; Easter outdoor sunrise service at 6 a.m. and services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 21 at 700 E. Bobier Drive. An Easter Breakfast will be served in the Community Life Center Gym from 7 to 10 a.m. Children’s Easter activities will be from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and will include an Easter egg hunt. Visit faithvista.org; call (760) 724-7700.

United Methodist Church of Vista — Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. April 18 and Easter services at 6:30 a.m; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 490 S. Melrose Drive. Visit umcvista.org; call (760) 726-0442.

Venture Church — Good Friday at 7 p.m. April 19; Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 21 at 777 Santa Fe Drive. Visit venturechurch.tv.