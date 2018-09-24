North County College Football

David Willauer –Former Oceanside Pirates and Current Stanford Cardinal Alijah Holder recorded 1 tackle and assisted on 3 tackles for a total of 4 for the Cards as they defeated the Oregon Ducks 38-31 in overtime.

Former Oceanside Pirate Jordan Miller recorded 2 tackles and assisted on 2 tackles for a total of 4 tackles for the Washington Huskies as they defeated Arizona State 27-20

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Brigham Young Cougar Troy Warner registered 1 solo and 1 assist for 2 tackles in the 30-3 win over McNeese State.