North County College Football News

Former San Marcos Knight Terrell Burgess recorded 3 solo tackles and assisted on 1 tackles for a total of 4 tackles for the Utes of Utah as they were defeated by the Huskies of Washington by a 21-7 score.

Former Oceanside Pirate Jordan Miller recorded 2 tackles and assisted on 1 for a total of 3 tackles for the Washington Huskies as they defeated the Utah Utes 21-17.

Former El Camino Chris Brown recorded 5 carries for 31 yards paced the Cal Bears to a 45-23 win over Bengals of Idaho State.

Former Oceanside Pirate Elijah Holder led the Cardinals of Stanford with 5 tackles and assisted for 2 for a total of 7 as the Cards defeated Cal Davis 30-10.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Troy Warner recorded 2 solo tackles and 2 assists for 4 tackles for the BYU Cougars as they surprised the Badgers of Wisconsin by a 24-21 score

Former Oceanside Pirate Matt Romero went 9 completions out of 13 attempts for 75 yards for the New Mexico State Aggies as they fell to the Lobos of New Mexico 42-23.