North County College Football Highlights

David Willauer…Former San Marcos Knight alum Kyle Phillips ran 1 punt return back for 5 yards for the Bruins of UCLA as they fell to Washington 31-24. Former Oceanside Pirates Alum Jordan Miller recorded 2 solo tackles for the UCLA Bruins

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Elijah Holder recorded 3 solo tackles for the Cardinals of Stanford as they fell to Utah 40-21

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Thai Cottrell caught the ball 6 times for 41 yards including a 12 yard touchdown reception for the Spartans of San Jose State as they fell to the Rams of Colorado State 42-30.

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Justin Tei recorded 1 solo tackle for the Aggies of Utah State University as they defeated the Cougars of Brigham Young by a 45-20 score.

Former Mission Hills alum Troy Warner brother of current 49ers linebacker and leading Fred Warner recorded 1 solo tackle for the Cougars of Brigham Young as they fell to Utah State 40-21.