North County College Football Highlights

David Willauer — Former Carlsbad Lancer Christian Chapman came back after a knee injury as he completed 13 passes out of 19 attempts for 182 yards and a touchdown pass and another Lancer Troy Cassidy at Linebacker had 2 solos and 3 assists for 5 tackles for the Aztecs of San Diego State as they defeated the Lobos of New Mexico 31-23. Former Mission Hills Grizzly Wil Stricklin contributed with 1 solo and 2 assists for 3 total tackles for the Aztecs.

Former El Camino standout Eric Wilson recorded 1 solo and 1 assist for 2 tackles for Riverside Community College as they defeated Orange Coast 58-0.

Former Oceanside Pirate Alijah Holder registered 5 solos 2 assists for a total of 7 for Stanford as they lost to Washington 27-23.

Former San Marcos Knight Terrell Burgess registered 2 solo tackles for Utah as they fell to Arizona State 38-20.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Troy Warner contributed on 1 solo tackle for the Cougars of Brigham Young University as they fell 21-16 to Boise State.