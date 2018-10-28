Loading...
North County College Football Highlights

October 28, 2018

David Willauer –Former El Camino Wildcat alum Eric Wilson recorded 1 solo and assisted on 2 tackles for a total of 3 for Riverside Community College in their 36-6 win over Southwestern College.

2 Former El Camino Wildcat alum in Joey Armentrout caught a 38 yard pass for a touchdown and teammate Malachi Russell an 8 yard touchdown  for the Comets of Palomar College as they fell to El Camino College 42-35.
Former Oceanside High Pirate Elijah Holder recorded 4 solo tackles and assisted on 6 for 10 total tackles for the Stanford Cardinals as they were defeated by Washington State 41-38.
Former Oceanside Pirate Thai Cottrell had 5 catches for 79 yards in San Jose State’s first win over UNLV 50-37.
Former Mission Hills Troy Warner brother of current San Francisco 49ers draft pick Fred Warner recorded 2 solos and 2 assists for 4 total tackles for Brigham Young as they fell to Northern Illinois 7-6
  Sports

