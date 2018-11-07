North County College Basketball Highlights

David Willauer — 11-1-18 In the first round of the Don Gehler Invitational Basketball Tournament former Oceanside Pirate Jacob Camargo contributed with 6 points and former El Camino product Mike Chatman contributed with 10 points for PC as they won their basketball opener 74-62 win over Cuyamaca.

11-2-18-In the next round of the Don Gehler Invitational that was held at Miramar College the Comets lost to San Diego Miramar 86-61. Former El Camino Wildcat Michael Chatman led with 12 points.

11-3-18-In the 3rd round former Oceanside Pirate Jacob Camargo 11 points contribution paced Palomar in a 68-64 loss to Imperial Valley.

Dee Dee Valenzuela former San Marcos Knight 13 point performance paced the Lady Comets of Palomar to a 64-48 win over Santa Ana.

Former San Marcos Alum Johnny McWilliams contributed with 10 points for the Bulldogs of Fresno State as they defeated Alaska Anchorage 91-63 score.

Former El Camino alum Devon Watson had connected on 7 out of 12 field goals and 6 out of 10 on 3 pointers paced the Aztecs of San Diego State to a 76-60 over Arkansas Pine Bluff.