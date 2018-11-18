Loading...
North County College Basketball Highlights – Women & Men

By   /  November 18, 2018  /  No Comments

Women Basketball Jump Ball

David Willauer — 11-11-18-Women’s Basketball Palomar 89 Mount San Jacinto 70.  Palomar performers:  Former Mission HIlls Grizzly Sara Ahmadpoor contributed with 6

Women’s Basketball Palomar Comet Classic:  Palomar 86 Orange Coast 33,Former San Marcos Knight Dee Dee Valenzuela led with 19 points and former Mount Carmel McKenna Gentry contributed with 10.

 

 

November 14th 2018-The Palomar Comets defeated El Camino 84-68.  Marek Sullivan 18 from  Torrey Pines, Michael Chatman El Camino 17,

Former Vista Panthers alum Taurus Samuels scored 4 points for Dartmouth as they defeated Elms College 100-54.
Former Army Navy alum Caleb Morris playing for the Air Force Academy scored 2 points as the Falcons fell to the Retrievers of University of Maryland Baltimore County by a 77-72 in 2 overtimes.
San Diego State 103-64 win over Texas Southern. Former El Camino Wildcat Devon Watson scored 14 points,
