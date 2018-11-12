North County College Basketball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Mission Hills Grizzly Warren Washington playing for Oregon State defeated UC Riverside by a 72-59 score. The Former Grizzly scored 2 points in the win. Vs. Wyoming in the 83-64 win scored 2 points.

Former Mission Hills alum and former Freshman Pac 12 Player of the Year Khayla Rooks vs. Northern Arizona in the 81-59 win scored 12 points. Vs. the Titans of Cal Fullerton she scored 7 points in the 83-74 win.

Former Vista High Panther Taurus Samuels playing for the Dartmouth Big Green scored 2 points in the 114-39 win over Newberry College.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Johnny McWilliams scored 10 points for Fresno State as they defeated Alaska Anchorage 91-63.

Former El Camino Wildcat alum Devon Watson scored 20 points for the San Diego State Aztecs as they defeated Arkansas Pine Bluff 76-60.