The North County Climate Change Alliance is having an event at the Leeds Ranch, 2251 Catalina Circle, Vista, CA 92084 1 pm-3 pm. –October 26, 2019

Bring your broken, non-functioning things: electronics, appliances, computers, toys, bicycles, clothes, etc. for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. We’ll provide workspace, specialty tools, and guidance disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether we fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked.