North County Climate Change Alliance -“Our Changing Climate Series”

Our Changing Climate Series

North County Climate Change Alliance and Erika Morgan present “Community Choice Energy- The most powerful climate mitigation tool we have today”. Erika is the Executive Director and Board Secretary of the San Diego Energy District. She has worked in clean energy as policy maker, executive manager, consultant, program manager, public educator and management coach. A specialist in organizational management, she has consulted to both Fortune 500 and start-up solar businesses on managing rapid growth and change. During 2000-2003, she led formation of four “opt-in” electricity aggregations, notably organizing a statewide buying pool that brought 100% renewably-generated electricity to purchasers across the state of Maine.

The event will be held at the Vista Branch Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084. Thursday April 13, 2017 5:30 pm-7:30 pm.