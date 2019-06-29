North County Chamber Honors San Diego Oasis with Impact Award

Escondido, CA – Friday, June, 2019 – San Diego Oasis, a nonprofit organization serving people over the age of 50 with office locations in Escondido and La Mesa, was honored by the North San Diego Business Chamber “Celebration of Business” event held at the Bernardo Winery. “We are so thrilled to be included among so many worthy North County businesses and nonprofits,” cites Simona Valanciute, San Diego Oasis President and CEO. San Diego Oasis was presented with the Impact Award for their leadership and dedication to the North County business community. “To be recognized by the North San Diego Business Chamber for our commitment to older adults with lifelong learning opportunities, helping our community stay healthy and active, and for our intergenerational literacy tutoring program for at risk students, is such an honor,” states David Beevers, San Diego Oasis Program Manager for North County.

San Diego Oasis is a nonprofit organization serving people over the age of 50 throughout the region by promoting successful aging through lifelong learning, healthy living, and community service. The organization offers over 3,000 classes and activities throughout the year including travel, as well as lectures and sessions in health and wellness, exercise and dance, arts and crafts, history and humanities, finance, technology, languages and personal development at over 40 partner locations throughout San Diego County. Oasis also operates an intergenerational literacy tutoring program that encourages older adults to work with at-risk children. This has improved reading skills and self-esteem in Title One designated elementary schools throughout San Diego. Over 600 older adult tutors work in 105 schools in 12 school districts, sharing their time, their talents and their wisdom with students who need their help.

For more information about San Diego Oasis, please visit www.sandiegooasis.org

Jolyn Parker, VP External Relations, San Diego Oasis: 858-353-0439

David Beevers, San Diego Oasis Program Manager-North County: 760-796-6020