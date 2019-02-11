North County Basketball

The Lady Comets of Palomar defeated San Diego City College by an 84-46 score. Former San Marcos Knight Morgan Heise led with 15, 12 each by Taylor Williams and Clarissa Tate, 11 by former Mission Hills standout Sara Ahmadpour.

Palomar Lady Comets defeated Desert College by a 83-49 score. Julie Saalee led with 16 points, 15 by former Mission Hills alum Sara Ahmanpour, 13 by Imari Cooley and 11 by McKenna Gentry.

Former El Camino alum Devin Watson's 23 points paced the San Diego State Aztecs to a 68-63 win over the Aggies of Utah State.

Former Army Navy alum Caleb Morris scored 6 points for the Air Force Academy in their 81-76 win over the Cowboys of Wyoming.

Former Mission Hills alum Warren Washington scored 2 points vs. the Cardinals of Stanford in their 83-60 win over Oregon State.

Former Vista Panther alum Taurus Samuels playing for Dartmouth scored 10 points in the 83-80 defeat vs. Cornell. Dartmouth Vs. Columbia in the 82-66 win the former Panther scored 5 points.

The Comets of Palomar – 25 points by former El Camino alum Michael Chatman and 21 by Jamario Harris paced them to a 81-66 defeat vs. Desert College.