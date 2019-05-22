Loading...
North County Baseball Report

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 with a walk and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0. 

Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill made a start on the mound for the LA Angels of Anaheim as he pitched 5 innings gave up 2 hits 1 run 1 earned 2 walked 5 strikeouts but didn’t get the loss as the Halos were defeated by the red hot Minnesota Twins 8-3..

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Round Rock Express 11-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and 1 RBI for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-4.

Former San Marcos Knight Zack Prajzner went 2 for 3 with a double and a single for Notre Dame in the 2019 ACC Baseball Tournament as they were defeated by Duke 10-6. 

