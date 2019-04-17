North County Baseball Report

David Willauer —

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with a single and a double for the Colorado Rockies and scored 1 run as they defeated the San Diego Padres 8-2.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Mike Leake started for the Seattle Mariners pitched 6 innings gave up 8 hits 2 runs 2 earned recorded 4 strikeouts and his record goes to 2-1 as they were defeated by the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a solo home run for the San Antonio Mission as they fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-7.

Former Lacosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with an RBI for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-5.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a double and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Montgomery Bisquits 7-5.

LaCosta Canyon fell to Elk Grove 10-8. Nick Schenk, Jake Hayes Garrett Bevacqua Chris Neveau Austin Machado, John Cubbilan Jacob Grossman scored all the runs for the Mavericks.

San Pasqual defeated Broomfield 3-2. Elijah Jackson scored 2 runs for SP and teammate Josh Tuttle scored 1.

Escondido Charter White Tigers defeated Lincoln Hornets 9-3. Max Curtain 2 runs Sean Burcin 1 run Julian Nunez 1 run Chase McMahon 2 runs JR Lucas 3 runs all scored for Escondido Charter.

The Caimans of Classical Academy defeated San Diego 6-0. Mason Pillsbury scored 1 run, Noah Dull 2 runs scored Corbin Arnold 1 run scored Dane Kelsey and Zack Jordan 1 run each.

Carlsbad defeated Grossmont 1-0. Jackson Garrett scored the only run for the Lancers.