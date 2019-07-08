North County Baseball News

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 1 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-2.

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 5 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs (2) earned, 2 walks and 0 strikeouts as the Halos were defeated by the Houston Astros 4-0.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated 4-2 by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 5 with 2 singles, 2 runs scored for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Vermont Lake Monsters 14-12.

Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt came in relief for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 1 inning gave up 2 hits, 1 strikeout as they defeated the Louisville Bats 7-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds 5-4.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 3 with a single with 1 RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Jacksonville Shrimp 4-3.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 0 for 4 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Orem Owlz 1-0.