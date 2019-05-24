North County Baseball News

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 3 for 5 with a double and 2 singles, 3 RBI’s and 2 runs scored for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Round Robin Express 11-6.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks Alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with a single and a double, 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-1.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-2.



Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 3 for 4 with a triple 2 singles with 1 RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Biloxi Shuckers 11-4.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Ryan Orr went 0 for 3 for the Aztecs of San Diego State as they were defeated by UNLV 3-0 in a Mountain West Conference baseball tournament.

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 0 for 2 with an RBI for the Oklahoma Sooners as they fell to the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian 15-3. The Sooners will await for their bid for the NCAA Division I Regionals.