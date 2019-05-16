North County Baseball News

David Willauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill started for the LA Angels of Anaheim as he pitched 4.1 6 hits 6 runs 6 earned 2 walks and 1 strike out as the Halos were defeated by the Minnesota Twins 8-7.



Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with 1 double and 1 single 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the Boston Red Sox 6-5.



COLLEGE BASEBALL

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and rbi for the Reading Phillies as they lost to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-3.



Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Jackson Generals 2-1.