North County Baseball News

David Willauer — Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill pitched for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 4.1 innings gave up 6 hits 5 runs 5 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts as they fell to the Seattle Mariners 6-5. Cahill’s record is 1-2.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 with 1 run score for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Memphis Sounds 5-2.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a single and 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-1.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-0.



Former San Marcos Knights alum Austin Kretzschmer went 0 for 2 for the Stanford Cardinals as they defeated the Ducks of Oregon 10-0.



Former Vista Panther alum Korey Lee 1 for 4 with a single and former Sage Creek alum Sam Wezniak went 1 for 3 with a single and a run scored for Cal as they fell to UCLA 6-1.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Ryan Orr went 2 for 3 with a triple and a single scored 2 runs for San Diego State as they defeated the Air Force Academy 5-4.



Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Ken Collard went 0 for 2 for San Diego as they fell to Portland University 20-0.



Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor Lum went 0 for 3 for the Oklahoma Sooners as they defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 2-1.



Former San Marcos Knights alum Zack Prajzner went 1 for 3 for Notre Dame as they fell to Pittsburgh 4-3.