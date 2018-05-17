North County Baseball MLB Highlights for 5-16-18

David Willauer — Former Vista High product Trevor Cahill pitched for the Oakland A’s as he record falls to 1-2 as he pitched 5 innings gave up 5 hits 3 runs 3 earned 1 walk and 1 strikeout as the A’s were defeated by the Boston Red Sox by a 6-4 score.

Former Palomar College standout Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 for the Brewers with a solo home run as the Brew Crew defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 8-2 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 2/3 innings gave up 2 hits 1 run and 1 strikeout as they were defeated by the Seattle Mariners by a 5-1 score.

Former USD standout Kris Bryant went 3 for 4 with 1 double and 2 singles and 1 rbi as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs by a 4-1 score.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens went came in and pinch ran and scored 1 run for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Corpus Christi Hooks by a 6-5 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 for the Clearwater Threshers with a single as they fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals by a 5-2 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 5 for the Inland Empire 66ers with a single as they defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm by a 6-3 score.