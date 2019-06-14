Loading...
North County Baseball MLB & College

June 14, 2019

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 1 with a single, 3 walks and 2 runs scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the San Diego Padres 9-6. 

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 2 for 4 with a single and a home run for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Tacoma Raniers 15-1. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phillies as they defeated the Erie Seawolves 3-2. 

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brendan Sandoval went 1 for 5 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Mississippi Braves 2-1 

