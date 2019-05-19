Loading...
North County Baseball Local, College & Major League

May 19, 2019

David Willauer — CIF Playoff High School Baseball Wrapup Orange Glen Patriots defeated High Tech Chula Vista 4-3.  Dylan Ewing Villalobos is the winning pitcher for the Patriots.

Carlsbad was defeated by Madison 4-3.  Henry Miller is the losing pitcher for the Lancers of Carlsbad.

CIF Softball Playoff action.  
Scripps Ranch Falcons defeated Rancho Buena Vista 5-4.  Farrah Steffany is the loser at 0-1. 

COLLEGE BASEBALL –Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a double and scored 2 runs for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-4

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single for the Reading Fighting Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 3-0.

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Ryan Orr came in as a pinch hitter and scored a run for San Diego State as they fell to New Mexico 7-4. 

Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns alum Ken Collard went 1 for 5 with a single and scored 1 run for the Toreros of San Diego as they defeated Cal Baptist 5-4. 

Former San Marcos Knights alum Zack Prazjner went 0 for 4 for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame as they defeated the Eagles of Boston College 11-5.  

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a triple and scored a run for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. 

  Published: 10 hours ago on May 19, 2019
  Last Modified: May 19, 2019 @ 1:32 am
  Filed Under: Sports

