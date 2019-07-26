North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — 7/23/2019 Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a single and 1 run scored for the Milwaukee Brewers as they fell to the Cincinnati Reds 14-6.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 0 for 4 for the Connecticut Tigers as they lost to the Staten Island Yankees 3-2.

Former Palomar Comets James Hoyt came in relief for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 2 innings gave up 3 hits, 2 runs, (2) earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout as they were defeated by the Scranton Wilkes Barre RailRiders 11-6.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 3 with a single for the Reading Fightin Phils as they lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a 2-1 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the San Antonio Missions 4-3.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 4 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Washington Nationals 3-2.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-4.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake improves his record to 9-8 on the season as he pitched 7 innings gave up 9 hits, 3 runs, (3) earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 5-3,



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 with 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a 8-6 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-4.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Reese Berberet went 0 for 3 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they were defeated by the Ogden Raptors 3-1.