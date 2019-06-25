North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — The Detroit Tigers sent former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak down to the Connecticut Tigers of the New York Penn League from the West Michigan Whitecaps

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a single for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 12-9.



Former Palomar Comets alum James Hoyt made a relief appearance on the mound for the Columbus Clippers as he pitched 1 inning gave up 3 hits, 2 runs (2) earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts as they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 11-6.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Trenton Thunder 7-0. The former Maverick has been named to the 2019 Eastern All Star Team where on July 10th the All Star Game will be played in Richmond, VA



Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Jackson Generals 6-5.