North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a double, 1 run scored for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-5.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Akron Rubberducks 12-6.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Round Rock Express 4-3.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Jackson Generals 13-2.