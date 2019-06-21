Loading...
North County Baseball Highlights

By   /  June 21, 2019  /  No Comments

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a double, 1 run scored for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-5. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated by the Akron Rubberducks 12-6. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Round Rock Express 4-3. 

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Jackson Generals 13-2. 

