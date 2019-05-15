North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — CIF Baseball Playoffs…

Rancho Buena Vista 8 Mater Dei Catholic 0… Reed Coffin is the winner for the Longhorns. Will play at Patrick Henry on 5-15-19.



Carlsbad 3 Francis Parker 1… Jake Mayall is the winner for the Lancers and will play at the Warhawks of Madison High School.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Former Palomar alum Nick Vincent made a starting appearance for the San Francisco Giants as he pitched 1 inning gave up 4 hits 3 runs 3 earned 0 walks and 0 strikeouts as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays by a 7-3 score.



Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake improves his record to 3-4 on the season as he pitched 6.2 innings gave up 5 hits 3 runs 1 earned 1 walk and 6 strikeouts for the Seattle Mariners as they defeated the Oakland A’s 4-3.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 2 for 4 with a double and a single for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the New Orleans Babycakes 5-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a home run for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-1.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 with 1 walk and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Jackson Generals 8-7.



Former San Marcos Knights alum Zack Prajzner went 2 for 5 with 2 singles 1 rbi and 1 run scored for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame as they defeated Northwestern 12-4.



Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns alum Ken Collard went 1 for 5 with a single and a run scored for the Toreros of San Diego as they defeated Cal Baptist 5-4.

