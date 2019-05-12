North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer —

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the San Diego Padres 4-3.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the New Orleans Babycakes 5-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single for the Reading Fightin Phils as they fell to the Akron Rubber Ducks 15-2.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3.



Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brendan Sandoval went 1 for 2 with a single and an RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Jackson Generals 3-1.



Former San Marcos Knight alum Vinnie Martinez went 0 for 1 for the Stanford Cardinals as they fell to the Cal Bears 18-2.

San Marcos alum Austin Kretzschmer went 2 for 2 with a triple and a single with 1 run scored for the Cards.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Zack Prajzner went 2 for 3 with a double and single for Notre Dame as they defeated Canisius 3-0.

Former Vista Panther alum Korey Lee went 3 for 4 with 3 singles 2 runs scored for Cal and Sam Wezniak former Sage Creek alum went 1 for 5 with a solo home run 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Ryan Orr went 3 for 4 with 1 double 2 singles 3 RBI’s and 3 runs scored for San Diego State as they defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 10-6.



Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 0 for 3 for Oklahoma with an RBI as the Sooners defeated their rival Big 12 rival Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-2 in the second game of the Bedlam Series.



