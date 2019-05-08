Loading...
North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer– Carlsbad defeated Lacosta Canyon 3-0 Drew Sommers is the winning pitcher for the Lancers.

Mission Hills defeated San Marcos 10-2.  Dylan Delvecchio is the winning pitcher for the Grizzlies.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 2 for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 1-0. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they lost to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 in 10 innings. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-5.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 3 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-0.

