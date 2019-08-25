North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill appeared in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.1 innings gave up 2 hits, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Houston Astros 5-2.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Nashville Sounds 5-3.

Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 1 for 4 with a single, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Hudson Renegades 4-3.