North County Baseball Highlights

August 24, 2019

David Willauer — Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill appeared in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.1 innings gave up 2 hits, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Houston Astros 5-2. 

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Nashville Sounds 5-3. 

Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 1 for 4 with a single, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Hudson Renegades 4-3. 

  • Published: 21 hours ago on August 24, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 25, 2019 @ 11:19 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

