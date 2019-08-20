North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 3 with 2 singles and 2 RBI’s for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3.

Former Mission Hills alum Kingston Liniak went 0 for 5 for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Lowell Spinners 7-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single and 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the San Antonio Missions 9-5.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 5 with a triple, a single and 3 RBI’s for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 8-7 in 10 innings.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 0 for 3 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they were defeated 12-1 by the Orem Owlz

Former Vista Panthers and Cal Bears alum Korey Lee went 2 for 4 with 2 singles for the Tri City Valley Cats as they were defeated by the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-0.