North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in for the LA Angels of Anaheim as he pitched 1.1 innings gave up 3 hits, 3 runs (3) earned as they defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-7

Former Vista and Cal alum Korey Lee went 0 for 3 for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Aberdeen Ironbirds 4-3.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 5 for the San Antonio Missions as they fell to the New Orleans Babycakes 5-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated 1-0 by the Erie Sea Wolves.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 4 for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds 5-0.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Reese Berberet went 0 for 3 with 1 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they were defeated 11-2 by the Billings Mustangs.

