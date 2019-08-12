North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, 1 rbi and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the San Diego Padres 8-3.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake falls to 9-9 on the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks as he pitched 5 innings gave up 10 hits, 8 runs (8) earned, 2 walks,2 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3.

Former Mission Hills alum Kingston Liniak went 1 for 4 with a double for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Tri City Valley Cats 5-1.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 2 for 3 with a single and a home run for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated 3-2 by the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 6 with a 2 run homer for the Reading Phillies as they defeated the Altoona Curve 7-3.

Former Vista Panthers and Cal Bears alum Korey Lee went 1 for 2 with a single and 1 run scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Connecticut Tigers 5-1.

