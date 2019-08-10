North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the San Diego Padres 7-1.

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.2 innings gave up 5 hits, 6 runs (3) earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Boston Red Sox 16-4

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 0 for 4 for the Connecticut Tigers as they were defeated by the Brooklyn Cyclones 12-1.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a 2 run home run for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-10.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with 2 singles for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 4-0.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 0 for 4 with 1 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they were defeated 9-8 by the Great Falls Voyagers.

Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 2 for 4 with 2 singles for the Tri City Valley Cats as they were defeated by the Hudson Valley Renegades 9-1