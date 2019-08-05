Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  North County Baseball Highlights

North County Baseball Highlights

By   /  August 5, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Wuillauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.2 innings gave up 2 hits, 3 runs (3) earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts they were defeated by the Cleveland Indians 7-2.  Cahill is the loser at 3-7. 

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 4 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the San Francisco Giants 6-5. 

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 5 with a single and a double for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 5-3. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Altoona Curve 7-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 3 for 5 for the Iowa Cubs with 1 double, 2 singles, 2 runs scored as they defeated the Tacoma Raniers 11-7. 

Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 0 for 3 with 2 walks, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Auburn Doubledays 6-0.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on August 5, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 5, 2019 @ 2:13 pm
  • Filed Under: Local, Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

“Healthy Community Healthy You”

Read More →