North County Baseball Highlights

David Wuillauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 2.2 innings gave up 2 hits, 3 runs (3) earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts they were defeated by the Cleveland Indians 7-2. Cahill is the loser at 3-7.



Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 4 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the San Francisco Giants 6-5.



Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 2 for 5 with a single and a double for the Connecticut Tigers as they defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 5-3.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Altoona Curve 7-2.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 3 for 5 for the Iowa Cubs with 1 double, 2 singles, 2 runs scored as they defeated the Tacoma Raniers 11-7.



Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 0 for 3 with 2 walks, 1 rbi, 1 run scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Auburn Doubledays 6-0.