North County Baseball Highlights

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for teammate Freddy Peralta the former Comet walked and scored 1 run for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-3.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds 3-1.

Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in as a relief pitcher for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 3 innings gave up 4 hits, 1 run, (1) earned, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts as they lost to the Baltimore Orioles 8-7.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single with 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they fell to the Round Robin Express 10-2.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 1 for 2 as a pinch hitter with a single for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 10-9.

Former Vista Panthers and Cal Bears alum Korey Lee went 2 for 4 for the Tri City Valley Cats as they fell to the Connecticut Tigers 9-2.