North County Baseball College & MLB Highlights

David Willauer–Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers and struck out as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds 5-4.

Former Vista High Panthers alum Trevor Cahill appeared in relief for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim as he pitched 2 innings gave up 1 hit, 1 run, (1) earned as his record improves to 3-6 on the season as they defeated the Texas Rangers 9-4.

Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns and Palomar Comets Tony Wolters went 0 for 5 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Houston Astros 9-8.

Former LaCosta Canyon’s Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with a double and a single for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the San Antonio Missions 2-1.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 with an rbi for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Biloxi Shuckers 4-3.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Ross Berberet went 1 for 3 with a single for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Rocky Mountain Vibes 2-1.