North County Baseball

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 3 for 4 with 3 singles 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-7.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake started for the Seattle Mariners has lost his 2nd game in a row to the Oakland A’s by a 7-1 as his record goes to 3-6 on the season pitched 6.2 innings gave up 3 hits 5 runs 5 earned 3 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and single for the San Antonio Missions with 5 RBI’s as they defeated the Memphis Redbirds 7-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles 1 run scored and 1 rbi for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-1.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 4-2.

At the conclusion of the selection show of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championships I will be updating on local athletes that will be competing.